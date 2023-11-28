Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $115,444.64

Rune (RUNE) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Rune token can currently be bought for $5.88 or 0.00015408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market cap of $115,444.64 and approximately $292,393.93 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.4163297 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $250,481.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

