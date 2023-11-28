Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.13

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.13 and last traded at $118.17, with a volume of 56639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.51.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

