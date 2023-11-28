Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 0.5 %
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.