Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Up 0.5 %

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.