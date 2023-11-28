Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $436,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 681,915 shares of company stock worth $144,159,852 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,643. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

