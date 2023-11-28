Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,829.62 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $12.61 million and $3,829.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.65 or 0.05429775 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,559,615,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,538,977,394 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.