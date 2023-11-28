Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Stephane Biguet Sells 6,250 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,370,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,233,045. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

