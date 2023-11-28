Schroder Real Estate Invest (SREI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Performance
Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest stock opened at GBX 45.15 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.83 million, a P/E ratio of -417.73 and a beta of 0.63. Schroder Real Estate Invest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.15 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.40 ($0.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
