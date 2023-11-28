SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SeaChange International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

