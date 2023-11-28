Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in argenx by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $48.81 on Tuesday, reaching $446.96. The company had a trading volume of 662,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,826. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -107.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.62 and a 200-day moving average of $465.19. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.25.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

