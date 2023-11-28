Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,506,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,995,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,808. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $127.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.49). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. The business had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASND. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.