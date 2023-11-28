Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 289,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,293. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.