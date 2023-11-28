Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BioAtla by 71.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioAtla by 2,552.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCAB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BioAtla from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of BioAtla stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 229,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,965. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

