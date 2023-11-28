Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 198,939 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,939 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARVN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Arvinas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,766. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

