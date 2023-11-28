Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LEGN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.01.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 1,136,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

