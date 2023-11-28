Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 2,471 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 128,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,750. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

