Security Financial Services INC. Acquires 5,154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. 3,069,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,374. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

