Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,329. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average is $140.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.