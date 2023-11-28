Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

