Security Financial Services INC. Buys 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE SYK traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $290.97. The stock had a trading volume of 288,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,449. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $226.16 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.