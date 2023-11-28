Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after acquiring an additional 393,554 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.17. 222,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,267. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

