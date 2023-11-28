Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.76. 732,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,303. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,845 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

