Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,214. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.20 and a 1 year high of $216.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

