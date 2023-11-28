Security Financial Services INC. Has $550,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Security Financial Services INC. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 193,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $80.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

