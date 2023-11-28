Security Financial Services INC. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Dravo Bay LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 382,764 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.89.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

