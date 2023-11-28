Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,834 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 1,015,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,406. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

