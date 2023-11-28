Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,703,000.

Shares of EFV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,958 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

