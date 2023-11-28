Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

