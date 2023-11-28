Senvest Management LLC Acquires 242,844 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,844 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital comprises approximately 4.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $128,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 53,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 167,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,039. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

