Senvest Management LLC Buys 1,102,673 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,830,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,673 shares during the period. Beauty Health accounts for 1.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 5.15% of Beauty Health worth $57,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 2,351,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,387. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

