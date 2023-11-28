Senvest Management LLC Buys 154,460 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,460 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.54% of Manchester United worth $21,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 27.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 359,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,443. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.45 million during the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 40.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Manchester United Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

