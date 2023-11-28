Senvest Management LLC Buys 201,080 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 4.9% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.98% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $148,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,750. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.18.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

