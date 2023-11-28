Senvest Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Senvest Management LLC reduced its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 3.01% of Cerus worth $13,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cerus by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 634,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,551. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 million. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

