Senvest Management LLC Grows Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947,982 shares during the period. AvidXchange comprises approximately 3.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 4.82% of AvidXchange worth $101,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AvidXchange by 465.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 164.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 344,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,210 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $245,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,888,367.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,593,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,496 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDX

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,832. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.