Senvest Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 1.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Illumina by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 11,630 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,750,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

ILMN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.38. 2,171,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,601. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

