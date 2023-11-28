Senvest Management LLC Has $96.31 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Ciena comprises about 3.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Ciena worth $96,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,115,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $51,449.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,753 shares of company stock worth $1,565,111 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Ciena Stock Down 0.1 %

CIEN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,824. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

