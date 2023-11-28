Senvest Management LLC Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 759,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 672,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.21. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIW. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

