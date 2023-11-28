Senvest Management LLC Purchases 150,000 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,478,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Janus International Group accounts for about 2.3% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $69,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus International Group by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after buying an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Janus International Group by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,901,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 401,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,235. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JBI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBI

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 21,369,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $224,374,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.