Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.22. 430,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,528. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

