Senvest Management LLC Sells 35,000 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies makes up 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.76% of Axcelis Technologies worth $45,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,855,000 after buying an additional 9,500,802 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 439,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.71. 155,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

