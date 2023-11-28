Severn Trent PLC (SVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 46.74 on January 10th

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.74 ($0.59) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,705 ($34.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,528.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,549.65. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,999.02 ($37.88). The company has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5,201.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($42.95) to GBX 3,360 ($42.44) in a report on Thursday, September 28th.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The most active insider sales: Stocks to put on your radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Get ready for Christmas shopping-sprees with these 2 winners
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.