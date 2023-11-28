SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share on Monday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

SharkNinja Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SN traded up 1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 48.48. The company had a trading volume of 629,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,324. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of 25.84 and a 52-week high of 52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is 43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter worth about $657,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,834,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

