Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Holdings Cut by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455,970 shares during the quarter. Shore Bancshares accounts for 1.5% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

SHBI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 17,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.29 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 5.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Shore Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.