Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Tritax Big Box Stock Performance
Tritax Big Box stock traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.08 ($1.92). 1,020,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,250. Tritax Big Box has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.
Tritax Big Box Company Profile
