Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Tritax Big Box Stock Performance

Tritax Big Box stock traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 152.08 ($1.92). 1,020,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,250. Tritax Big Box has a 12 month low of GBX 121.80 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Tritax Big Box Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

