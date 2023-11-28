Short Interest in BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Increases By 6,257.9%

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 6,257.9% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BRL/CAX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RILYO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 24,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,158. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. BRL/CAX has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

BRL/CAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

