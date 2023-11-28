Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SGML stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGML. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.