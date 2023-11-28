Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NYSE TSLX remained flat at $21.11 during trading on Monday. 256,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 51.87% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Stories

