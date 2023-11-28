Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 331,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 1,011,543 shares.The stock last traded at $25.78 and had previously closed at $25.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 693,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,877.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 581,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 562,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

