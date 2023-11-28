Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Receives $76.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $101.73.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

