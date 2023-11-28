Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.78. Approximately 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $494.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.