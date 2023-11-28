SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 119,312 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 114,331 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $39.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

